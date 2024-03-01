India raises base import price of gold, keeps vegetable oils steady

Mumbai: India raised the base import prices of gold and silver as prices in the world market strengthened, while largely keeping the base price of vegetable oils steady, the government said in a statement late on Thursday.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.
Commodity:
Crude palm oil
New price in $: 891
890
RBD palm oil
New price in $: 902
Old price in $: 901
RBD palmolein
New price in $: 910
Old price in $: 910
Crude soya oil
New price in $: 903
Old price in $: 903
Gold
New price in $: 654
Old price in $: 639
Silver
New price in $: 724
Old price in $: 716
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per metric ton, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
(Published 01 March 2024, 08:14 IST)