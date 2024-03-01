JOIN US
business

India raises base import price of gold, keeps vegetable oils steady

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 08:14 IST

Mumbai: India raised the base import prices of gold and silver as prices in the world market strengthened, while largely keeping the base price of vegetable oils steady, the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity:

Crude palm oil

New price in $: 891

890

RBD palm oil

New price in $: 902

Old price in $: 901

RBD palmolein

New price in $: 910

Old price in $: 910

Crude soya oil

New price in $: 903

Old price in $: 903

Gold

New price in $: 654

Old price in $: 639

Silver

New price in $: 724

Old price in $: 716

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per metric ton, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

(Published 01 March 2024, 08:14 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsGoldImports

