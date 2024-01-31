India's chip making ecosystem will build up in a couple of years, says VP of NXP Semiconductors

The Indian semiconductor industry is projected to reach a market valuation of $55 billion by 2026, driven by growing internal demand which stood at $24 billion in 2023, met entirely through imports.

A global pivot from China is also making the country a promising alternative for companies like Micron, while the first electronic chip production facility is projected to be up and running this year.

While some challenges remain, the domestic ecosystem is developing rapidly through startups, says Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director of Dutch chip design and manufacturing company NXP Semiconductors.

Talking to DH’s Anjali Jain, he further expanded on the potential for growth in the country and NXP’s plans to grow and collaborate with startups.