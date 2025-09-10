<p>Rajgir: Ever since Akhimullah Anuar entered the national set-up as a junior nine years ago, the forward was trusted for his goal-scoring abilities for Malaysia. </p>.<p>Having made a mark as a teen, the now 25-year-old would go on to shine and be more prolific in the newest version of field hockey - the Hockey5s. For the senior side, Anuar has played 18 matches and scored 31 goals and donned the captain’s hat during the maiden FIH Hockey5s World Cup last year in Oman where Anuar led Malaysia to the final before losing 2-5 to Netherlands to finish second. </p>.When the punt pays off: Indian hockey reaps rewards for daring to change at Asia Cup.<p>In the 11-a-side traditional format, however, he has found it difficult to replicate the touch he possesses in the shorter version of the sport. </p>.<p>Out of 28 outdoor games since making his senior debut in 2019, Anuar had managed to score a mere four goals. However, the youngster chose the Asia Cup in Rajgir as the tournament to change that script and flew back home only after ensuring the opponents took notice of what he is capable of as he ended his run here as the top-scorer of the event. </p>.<p>"The feeling is great to score for your country. I'm really happy," said Anuar before adding: "It's easier to score in Hockey 5s obviously. So I worked hard on the technique before coming here and it has paid off."</p>.<p>In the seven matches Malaysia featured at the 10-day event, the agile attacker scored a total of 12 goals (10 field goals, 1 penalty corner, 1 penalty stroke) with an average of 1.71 and grabbed two Player of the Match awards for his hat-trick against Korea and five-goal effort against Chinese Taipei - both thumping victories for Malaysia. </p>.<p>"He is maturing really well as a player and its good for us because we are building a team for the Asian Games," offered Sarjit Singh, the Malaysian coach.</p>.<p>"His finishing was not good. Here too in tight situations he missed making so many goals. But I'm happy with his progress." </p>.<p>Though Malaysia wanted a higher finish on the podium than the third spot they occupied in the end, finding their next new star in Anuar will be their biggest take away. </p>