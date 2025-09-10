Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal Army imposes nationwide restrictive orders, curfew to curb possible violence

In a statement, the army said the measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities "under the guise of agitation".
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 10:24 IST
Nepalcurfew

Follow us on :

Follow Us