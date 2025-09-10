Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, drawing condemnation, as Gazans asked to evacuate

Israeli officials told Reuters the strike was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 10:14 IST
World newsIsraelHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us