India’s current account swings to surplus in Jan-March quarter

As per the rating agency ICRA, the current account deficit is likely to remain in the range of 1 to 1.2 per cent of GDP in the current financial year. “A CAD of 1.0-1.2% of GDP in FY2025 would be comfortably financed, particularly given the expectations of large FPI-debt inflows on account of the bond index inclusion starting end-June 2024,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.