India’s seafood exports up despite US tariffs: Piyush Goyal

<p>New Delhi: India's seafood exports rose to $4.82 billion in the April-October period of the current financial year, from $4.21 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, despite a steep 50% tariff imposed by the US, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters after the 'Board of Trade' meeting, Goyal said diversification of markets, especially to the EU, helped the Indian seafood exporters keep the growth momentum.</p>.<p>After over nine years of negotiation, the EU recently approved 102 Indian fishery establishments for export from India to EU member countries. The EU had banned seafood imports from India over quality concerns. The EU's action to lift the ban came at a time when the livelihood of India seafood exporters were at huge risk, following imposition of tariffs by the US.</p>.<p>Effective from August 27, the Trump administration has imposed 50% tariffs on imports of most Indian products, including seafood. The high tariffs have led to a sharp decline in India's shipment to the US.</p>.<p>Besides the EU nations, India's shipment of seafood has also jumped to countries like China, Russia, Canada, Vietnam, and the UK.</p>.<p>Goyal claimed that India's overall exports remain resilient despite the US tariffs and other global challenges.</p>.<p>The minister said India's merchandise trade in the April-October period of the current financial year was higher compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.</p>