India’s trade deficit narrows on lower imports

India’s exports also declined, albeit at a slower pace. Merchandise exports fell to $33.90 billion in November from $34.89 billion recorded in the same month last year, a decline of 2.83 per cent. November’s export print is marginally higher than $33.54 billion recorded in October.

Addressing a media briefing Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said India’s export numbers are good despite the global slowdown. He claimed that “green shoots” of recovery in outbound shipments are visible in the past few months.



After eight consecutive months of decline, India’s exports registered year-on-year growth in October. However, it came back in the negative territory again in November. Thus, the country’s exports growth has been in the negative terrain for 9 out of the past 10 months.