India seeks investment commitment from Switzerland under proposed EFTA trade pact

New Delhi: India has sought investment commitments from Switzerland under the proposed free trade agreement with the four-nation EFTA bloc, a top government official said on Tuesday.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The official also said negotiations for the pact are at an advanced stage and both sides are trying to conclude it fast.

The investment commitment would help India balance Switzerland's decision to remove customs duties on most of its goods.

When asked if this move would have an implication on the agreement, the official said that it can be bargained against many other things.

"We have told them that we will be requiring commitments on investments so that this zero duty on goods can balance more investments and more manufacturing in the country," the official told PTI.