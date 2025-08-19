<p>Mumbai: As heavy rains continue to pound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>and its neighbouring areas along the coastal Konkan belt, schools and colleges have been declared holiday on Tuesday. </p><p>Whether government, municipal or private, all education institutions have been declared holiday. </p><p>For the third consecutive day, heavy rains are lashing the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.</p><p>The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) has been placed under ‘Red Alert’ by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p><p>Over Sunday and Monday, several places in the MMR reported over 350 mm rainfall leading to traffic mess. </p>.Heavy rains lash Mumbai; traffic disrupted, waterlogging in many areas.<p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, has declared holiday. </p><p>“The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs, Tuesday, 19th August 2025. In view of the same, the District Disaster Management Authority (BMC), hereby declares a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs),” the BMC said. </p><p>“In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall in Thane district, a holiday has been declared for all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools under all managements in Thane district on 19 August, 2025,” the Thane Zilla Parishad said. </p><p>“According to the warning of the IMD, due to heavy rainfall, all schools (anganwadi, primary, secondary, higher secondary, colleges) in Raigad district will remain closed on August 19. Citizens are requested to stay alert and cooperate with the administration,” the Raigad District Collector’s Office said. </p><p>“All schools and colleges of all mediums in the district have been declared a holiday on 19 August, 2025,” according to the Palghar District Collector’s Office.</p><p>Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai postponed all examinations - First Half (Summer) 2025 - scheduled on 19 August to 23 August. </p><p>Several areas and chronic spots in Mumbai continue to be waterlogged like Hindmata, Chembur Postal Colony, Ambedkar Road in Wadala, Andheri Subway.</p><p>Teams of NDRF and SDRF are maintaining alert.</p><p>While road traffic was in complete mess, the suburban trains were operational but a bit slow. </p>