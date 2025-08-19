Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai rains | Schools, colleges shut amid heavy downpour

The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) has been placed under ‘Red Alert’ by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 03:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 03:12 IST
India NewsIMDMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us