India very important source of talent pool for chip business: MediaTek India head

What is the opportunity you see in the semiconductor sector in India?

There are two parts to the semiconductor industry. One is fables and the other is manufacturing. MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year and a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. We have many different verticals and for all these verticals we design the chipsets. So this is the fabless part of it. For manufacturing from MediaTek point of view, we rely on our partners who use our chip to design and then manufacture the chipsets. But what I see in India is that recently in the last couple of years, the government of India has given a lot of incentives like PLI schemes and so on. And due to that, we have got multiple units coming up in ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) and fab manufacturing.