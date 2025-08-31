Menu
Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav for 'inappropriate touch': Had no wrong intentions

At a promotional event in Lucknow for the song Saiya Seva Kare, a video captured Pawan Singh repeatedly touching Anjali Raghav’s waist, while claiming to remove something stuck to it.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 17:10 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 17:10 IST
Entertainment NewsTrending

