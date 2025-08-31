Eighteen Malayalis stranded in Himachal Pradesh after flash floods

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A group of 18 Malayalis are stranded in Himachal Pradesh following flash floods.</p><p>According to NORKA-Roots, a Kerala government agency for Malayalis outside Kerala, the Malayalis were learnt to be part of a 25-member tour group. They were stranded at Kalpa in Himachal. The state government officials are in touch with the Himachal administration to ensure their safe return.</p>.822 roads, including three national highways, closed in Himachal Pradesh as rain batters state.<p>The group left for Himachal from Delhi on August 25. Most of them are youngsters. Some of them were having slight medical issues owing to the climate. There were also concerns over the food stock getting exhausted.</p><p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested his Himachal Pradesh counterpart, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to ensure safety of the stranded tourists. </p>