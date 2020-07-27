India Yamaha announces price of FZ 25, FZS 25

India Yamaha announces price of FZ 25, FZS 25  

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 20:27 ist
Yamaha FZ25. Credit: Yamaha

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday announced prices of all new versions of its two 249 cc motorcycles -- FZ 25 and FZS 25.

The all new BS VI compliant FZ 25 is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and would be available for sale with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, FZS 25 is tagged at Rs 1.57 lakh and would go on sale at a later stage, it added.

Both the models were unveiled by the company on February 4, this year in the country.

The BS VI FZ-25 and FZS-25 come with a 249-cc air cooled four stroke engine and also feature dual channel ABS.

The bikes generate a maximum horse power of 20.8 PS.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yamaha
Motorcycle

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 