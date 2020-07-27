India Yamaha announces price of FZ 25, FZS 25  

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday announced prices of all new versions of its two 249 cc motorcycles -- FZ 25 and FZS 25.

The all new BS VI compliant FZ 25 is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and would be available for sale with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, FZS 25 is tagged at Rs 1.57 lakh and would go on sale at a later stage, it added.

Both the models were unveiled by the company on February 4, this year in the country.

The BS VI FZ-25 and FZS-25 come with a 249-cc air cooled four stroke engine and also feature dual channel ABS.

The bikes generate a maximum horse power of 20.8 PS.