Indian-origin Dylan Jadeja to be new CEO of Riot Games

Riot Games, the developer of smash-hit video games like League of Legends and Valorant has appointed India-origin A Dylan Jadeja as its new CEO, the company has announced.

Jadeja will succeed the Los Angles-based company’s current CEO Nicolo Laurent, who has spent the past 14 years in leadership roles at Riot Games and will now move into an advisory position.

“We’re proud to announce that our current global president, A Dylan Jadeja will become our next CEO later this year,” according to a company press release issued on Thursday.

He first joined Riot Games in 2011 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and added Chief Operating Officer (COO) to his role in 2014.

“When our founders transitioned to co-chair roles in 2017, Jadeja was named President of Riot and has been one of the key leaders in crafting Riot’s strategy and driving our culture forward,” the press release said.

“As CEO, it is fair to assume that I may do some things differently than those before me, but I want to assure you that the goal for us — together — will not waver,” Jadeja added.