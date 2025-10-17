<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) core committee meeting, held on Thursday, unanimously decided to continue the alliance with the BJP for all <br>elections.</p>.<p>The wards and constituencies, however, will be decided by the top leaders.</p>.<p>Party leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy directed the workers to start voter registration for teachers and graduate constituency MLC polls. </p>.<p>Speaking after the meeting, MLC T A Sharavana said, “We discussed about all upcoming elections and also about where the party should contest. We all legislators shared our opinions.” </p>.<p>In the meeting, the legislators requested Kumaraswamy to plan a tour across the state and decided to form a new core committee soon. </p>.<p>“Alliance will continue without any hurdles. Even in the meeting, it was discussed to face all elections in alliance with the BJP,” said C B Suresh Babu, JD(S) leader in the Legislative Assembly. </p>.Leaders firm on BJP-JD(S) pact for local body polls in Karnataka, but cadres resist .<p>Meanwhile, the party is planning a big rally next month to celebrate 25 years on November 22.</p>.<p>The venue for the rally will be decided soon, said the leaders. </p>.<p><strong>‘Reconstitute core panel’</strong></p>.<p>Senior legislator G T Devegowda, head of the core committee, was absent from the meeting. Since he has been maintaining distance from the party, it was decided to reconstitute the core committee.</p>.<p>However, G T Devegowda visited party supremo H D Devegowda during the latter’s hospitalisation. </p>