Indian travellers to keep uptick in aviation and hospitality going in FY25

This is reflected in the numbers which show that hotel occupancy has only grown from from 66-68 per cent in January 2024 to 72-74 per cent in February 2024, driven by both business and leisure travellers. Likewise, domestic air passenger traffic is estimated to have grown by 13 per cent in FY 24. This has also propelled the luggage industry, with leading companies in the segment forecasting double-digit growth rates for the last quarter of FY 24.

Another segment that has been experiencing remarkable growth is the high-end luxury products and jewellery, reflecting the rise in the affluent class, less prone to price sensitivity and economic downturns. In fact, the report found 6.1per cent rise in ultra-high-networth-individuals (UHNIs), behind this trend.

On the other end of the spectrum, food inflation, which saw vegetable prices rise by 30 per cent, cost of pulses by 18.9 per cent and spices by 13.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), in February 2024, should have impaired discretionary spending. Yet, the report finds only the lifestyle category showing subdued growth in the same period. Interestingly, it blames this on higher spending on the segment in the previous two years and extra spending on other discretionary buys.