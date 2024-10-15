Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's cotton exports likely to double to 28.50 lakh bales in 2023-24 season: CAI

The total production estimated by the CAI Crop Committee for the season 2023-24 stood at 325.29 lakh bales compared to 318.90 lakh bales in the previous season.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 11:11 IST
Business NewsCotton

Follow us on :

Follow Us