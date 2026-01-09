India’s GDP growth may fall to 6.6% in 2026: UN report

<p>New Delhi: India’s GDP growth is likely to slow to 6.6% in 2026 from an estimated 7.4 per cent expansion recorded in the previous year as geopolitical tensions, fiscal pressures and policy uncertainty cloud the global economic outlook, the United Nations said in a report on Thursday.</p>.<p>Despite the slowdown, India would remain among the world’s fastest-growing major economies.</p>.<p>“Resilient household spending, strong public investment, and lower interest rates are expected to underpin economic activity,” the UN said in its World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report.</p>.GDP to grow by 7.5% in FY26, says SBI report.<p>As per the UN report, high tariffs imposed by the US on Indian products are likely to weigh on select product categories. However, key export segments are likely to remain largely unaffected. “Moreover, strong demand from other major markets is expected to partially offset the impact,” it said. The Trump administration has imposed a steep 50% tariff on imports of the majority of products from India. Trump’s administration has threatened to further increase the tariff to 500% for continued purchase of Russian oil.</p>.<p>As per the UN report, the global economic growth is expected to fall to 2.7 per cent in 2026, slightly below the 2.8 per cent estimated for 2025, and well-below the pre-pandemic average of 3.2 per cent. “A combination of economic, geopolitical and technological tensions is reshaping the global landscape, generating new economic uncertainty and social vulnerabilities,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.</p>.<p>“Many developing economies continue to struggle and, as a result, progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals remains distant for much of the world,” he added.</p>.<p>The report underscores that navigating an era of trade realignments, persistent price pressures, and climate-related shocks will demand deeper global coordination and decisive collective action at a time when geopolitical tensions are rising, policies are becoming more inward-looking, and impetus towards multilateral solutions is weakening.</p>