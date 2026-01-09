Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s GDP growth may fall to 6.6% in 2026: UN report

Despite the slowdown, India would remain among the world’s fastest-growing major economies.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 02:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 02:47 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAntonio GuterresUNGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us