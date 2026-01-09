Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s gem & jewellery sector targets to surpass USD 100 billion in exports by 2047

'Poised to achieve the USD 100 billion export milestone by 2047, India's gem and jewellery sector has outgrown dependence on traditional markets,' GJEPC chief said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 03:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 03:12 IST
Business Newsgems and jewellery

Follow us on :

Follow Us