May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs export

India's May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs exports

India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 14 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 13:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's palm oil imports in May fell 10% from a month ago as top producer Indonesia curbed exports of the edible oil, a trade body said on Tuesday.

India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures.

India imported 514,022 tonnes of palm oil in May, down from 572,508 tonnes in April, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India.

Indonesia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, on April 28 halted exports of the product to control soaring prices at home. Jakarta allowed exports to resume from May 23, but put in place policies to safeguard domestic supplies.

Indian refiners in May sourced more palm oil from Malaysia, Thailand and Papua New Guinea, but still the overall imports were down, the SEA said.

"In June palm oil imports could rise above 600,000 tonnes as Indonesia has started giving export permits," a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said.

Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, a senior trade ministry official said on Monday, from around 1 million.

India's soyoil imports in May jumped 37% from a month ago to 373,043 tonnes, while sunflower oil imports more than doubled to 118,482 tonnes, the trade body said.

India buys soyoil mainly from Argentina and Brazil and sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

The country's soyoil imports could rise sharply in the coming months as New Delhi has allowed duty free imports of 2 million tonnes of the commodity, traders said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Palm Oil
Imports
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Conversations with cultural icons

Conversations with cultural icons

5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data

5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

 