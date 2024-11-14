India's October merchandise trade deficit at $27.14 billion

<p>New Delhi: India's merchandise trade deficit in October widened more than expected to $27.14 billion, according to a <em>Reuters</em> calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Thursday.</p><p>Economists had expected the country's October trade deficit to be $22 billion, according to a <em>Reuters</em> poll.</p>.A good time for India to make a much-needed pivot in trade policies. <p>India's merchandise exports in October stood at $39.2 billion, while imports were $66.34 billion, government data showed. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.58 billion and imports stood at $55.36 billion.</p><p>In October, services exports were estimated at $34.02 billion, while imports were $17 billion. In September, services exports were estimated at $30.61 billion, and imports were $16.32 billion. </p>