IndiGo operations return to normalcy

<p>New Delhi: IndiGo's operations were normal on Sunday, a day after systems outage at the airline resulted in long waiting hours for passengers at airports.</p><p>The airline operates more than 2,000 flights daily.</p><p>An airline official on Sunday said operations were normal.</p>.<p>The outage on Saturday lasted for many hours, and systems were back to normal late in the night.</p><p>"Our systems are back to normal and are running smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2311 hours on Saturday and regretted the inconvenience caused to the customers.</p><p>Airport services for IndiGo passengers were impacted, and some flights were delayed due to the outage on Saturday. </p>