IndiGo will walk alongside AI to secure India's rightful seat in global aviation: Rahul Bhatia in tribute to Tata

"As we all know, Mr. Tata had a deep passion for flying machines, and I was only too pleased to see Air India return to where it truly belonged," Bhatia said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:41 IST

Rahul Bhatia is the Promoter and Managing Director of IndiGo. He is also the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Enterprises.

Credit: IndiGo Website

Published 10 October 2024, 10:41 IST
India NewsAir IndiaArtificial IntelligenceIndigoRatan TataRahul Bhatia

