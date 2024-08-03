Industry must have skin in the game

The first budget of the third Narendra Modi government has proposed taking a prioritised approach in the fields of employment and skilling. The Union Budget 2024-25 has proposed five schemes with an outlay of ₹2 lakh crore to generate jobs for the youth over the next five years.

However, please note that most of the money to be spent on the schemes to promote formalization is under the EPFO, not actual new jobs. We are here focused on the skilling programmes of the budget, which require practically no spending from the government’s budget.

Skilling programme

The finance minister announced a new centrally sponsored scheme, for skilling in collaboration with the state governments and the industry. Twenty lakh youth will be skilled over a period of five years. One thousand Industrial Training Institutes will be upgraded in hub-and-spoke arrangements with outcome orientation. The course content and design will be aligned to the skill needs of the industry, and new courses will be introduced for emerging needs.

There is nothing new about this kind of effort. It has been tried before. There are over 2500 public sector ITI and another 12000 private ones. Upgrading 1000 of about 15000 is a drop in the ocean. More importantly, upgrading alone is not good enough. The foundational problem with India’s skill development programmes for 15 years has been that they have been driven, financed, and managed by the government. They have very little industry engagement. We wait to see what form industry engagement takes this time around. The erstwhile UPA government too had created the Industrial Management Committees across some reformed ITIs in the public sector, with little to show for it.