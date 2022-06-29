Isha Ambani set to be named chairman of Reliance Industries' retail unit

Isha Ambani set to be named chair of RIL's retail unit

She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd

Bloomberg
  • Jun 29 2022, 10:49 ist
Isha Ambani. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

By P R Sanjai and Saket Sundria

Isha Ambani is set to be named chairman of the Reliance conglomerate’s retail unit in another sign that her father, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is pushing ahead with a plan for succession in one of Asia’s richest families.

An announcement of Isha Ambani’s elevation could come as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Also Read — Mukesh Ambani steps down as Reliance Jio Director, Akash to take over reins

A representative for the group declined to comment.

Isha Ambani’s promotion follows that of her twin brother, Akash Ambani, who was appointed on Tuesday as chairman of the telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Isha and Akash have both been part of teams that negotiated Meta Platforms Inc’s investment in the group.

Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University. The twins have a younger brother, Anant, 27.

Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio are subsidiaries of the family’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate, of which the $217 billion Reliance Industries Ltd is the flagship firm. Mukesh Ambani is Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

