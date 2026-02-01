Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Chettinad Heritage Festival opens doors of 100-year-old mansions and rich cultural traditions

Chettinad has mansions that were built 100-150 years ago because there's no source of income in Chettinad, so everyone moved out, and the mansions now lie vacant.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 03:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 03:41 IST
architectureArtSpecialsChettinadu

Follow us on :

Follow Us