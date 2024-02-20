Japan commits Rs 12,800 cr for 9 projects in various sectors in India

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Tuesday said that the Japanese government has committed a loan of about Rs 12,800 crore (232.209 bn yen) for nine projects related to various sectors in India.

The projects included North East Road Network Connectivity, Project for Promoting Start-up and Innovation in Telangana, Project for the Construction of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, Project for Promoting Sustainable Horticulture in Haryana and Project for Climate Change Response and ecosystem Services Enhancement in Rajasthan.

The road network connectivity projects aim to improve infrastructure development in India's north-east region, while the Chennai peripheral ring road project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and strengthen connections to the southern part of the state, the finance ministry said in a statement.