Jeep India to launch 7-seater SUV 'Jeep Meridian' in mid-2022

Automotive firm Stellantis group company Jeep India on Monday said it will launch its 7-seater SUV 'Jeep Meridian' in the middle of this year in the country.

The 'Made in India' Jeep Meridian will be the company's first 7-seater SUV offering in the country and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

Stellantis India CEO & Managing Director Roland Bouchara said the journey of the Jeep brand, globally recognised for its capable SUVs, in India has been "legendary" and the company hopes to build on this with Jeep Meridian.

"Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity," he added.

Stating that the company's product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate its commitment to India as it towards strengthening market presence, Bouchara said, "The Jeep Meridian will further push the brand's attractiveness and transform the product portfolio for the Indian market."

Jeep India Head Nipun J Mahajan said the company has tested the SUV on every kind of terrain in India by taking it on a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering a distance of more than 5,000 kms testing its performance, on various parameters of build quality, engineering and capability.

Jeep Meridian will be launched in India mid-2022, with local specifications and pricing being announced closer to launch, the company added.

Check out latest videos from DH: