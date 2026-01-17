Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Learning to live with a weak rupee

Learning to live with a weak rupee

The real challenge is not defending a currency level, but redesigning policy to thrive amid persistent US dollar strength.
Srinath Sridharan
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 05:58 IST
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 05:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeOpinionMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us