4.1 magnitude quake hits Gujarat’s Kutch district; no casualties

The quake was recorded at 1.22 am with its epicentre about 55 km north northeast (NNE) from Khavda in the district, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 06:03 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 06:03 IST
