Jimmy Shaw elected as HRAWI chief 

Mumbai: Third-generation hotelier Jimmy Shaw, Managing Director of The Waterfront Shaw, Lavasa, has been elected the new president of the Hotel And Restaurant Association of India (HRAWI) (Western India).
The HRAWI is the apex body of the industry.
The appointment took place during the 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai, where new office bearers for the 2024-25 term were also appointed.
In his new role, Shaw will continue to lead HRAWI’s efforts in spearheading various campaigns that cover critical facets of the hospitality industry, including food safety, regulatory advocacy, talent retention and development and sustainability.
Shaw also serves as Director of Bona Sera Hotels Ltd and Shaw Hotels & Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd.
In addition to his hospitality ventures, he is also the Managing Director of ShawMan Software Pvt Ltd and Director at IDS NEXT Business Solutions Pvt Ltd.
Known for his advocacy within the industry, Shaw previously held the position of Honorary Secretary of HRAWI.
“HRAWI has made significant progress, crossing many important milestones in recent years. The past committee’s leadership worked tirelessly to address member concerns and engage with the Government, facilitating swift resolutions where necessary. The Association has been proactive in addressing key challenges, from simplifying GST compliance to tackling issues like cyber-bullying and talent shortages. My goal is to continue this legacy and work in the best interest of our members and the hospitality sector as a whole,” he said.
The Association will be particularly focused on simplifying the process of obtaining licenses through its recommendations on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
