CII, Nasscom partner for digital upskilling 1 lakh youth in 2 years

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to provide digital skills to youth who are not in IT sectors. The initiative aims to skill, reskill and upskill 1 lakh youth in the coming two years, CII and Nasscom explained in a statement on Monday. The MoU was signed in the presence of S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Youth from seven target sectors have been identified to begin with: BFSI, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, green jobs, hospitality and live sciences.
The partnership aims to build a digital learning culture through mass dissemination of cross-sectoral digital content. Speaking at the signing, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII stated, “The need for tech-specific skills has become critical across all sectors”.
“CII will leverage its over 10,000 direct corporate members and over 3 lakh enterprises from affiliated national and regional sectoral industry associations to facilitate digital reskilling and upskilling,” added Banerjee.
CII and Nasscom will provide byte-sized, micro-learning content on emerging technologies. There will be both free and paid competency programs ranging from foundation to deep-skilling courses. After meeting the target of 1 lakh youth, they aim to scale up the initiative.
Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, stated, “the MoU leverages the Nasscom FutureSkills Prime aggregator model platform built with an aim to reskill and upskill individuals in emerging technologies with an objective to create India’s Digital Talent Stack that will propel India into a leadership position in the digital world”.
CII has recently launched its 12th centre which provides specialised services to the industry called the CII Centre of Excellence on Skills.
