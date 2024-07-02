CII, Nasscom partner for digital upskilling 1 lakh youth in 2 years

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to provide digital skills to youth who are not in IT sectors. The initiative aims to skill, reskill and upskill 1 lakh youth in the coming two years, CII and Nasscom explained in a statement on Monday. The MoU was signed in the presence of S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.