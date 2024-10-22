Embracing the remote work revolution

<p>During the Covid-19 pandemic, governments around the world restricted employees from gathering in workplaces, prompting many organisations to adopt remote work with the help of internet technology. Initially, both companies and employees were unsure if this would work. However, collaborative efforts and technological advancements made remote work a major success. Employees quickly adapted, finding comfort in working from home.</p>.<p>Even after the pandemic, the work-from-home culture persists, with many preferring it over returning to the office full-time. Video conferencing became a game-changer, allowing teams to connect and collaborate in real-time from any location with internet access. This shift would not have been possible without widespread broadband adoption, largely supported by government initiatives.</p>.<p>The pandemic also debunked the myth that remote work leads to lower productivity. Flexibility boosted output, with reports showing a 47% increase in productivity during the lockdown. While some businesses hesitate to embrace fully remote teams, many have begun investing in the necessary technologies to support teleworking.</p>.<p><strong>Exceptions</strong></p>.<p>Of course, not all work can be done remotely, and some employees are reluctant to return to physical offices. Many organisations are adopting hybrid models, where employees split their time between the office and home. Some companies, especially in tech, have embraced full remote work, while others offer a blend of both. Regardless of the approach, it is clear that the hybrid work model has become the new standard and is here to stay.</p>.<p>The advantages of remote working include job satisfaction, saving time, work-life balance, increased employee efficiency and productivity, recruitment of the best human resources, and employee safety. Some concerns are disruptions at home, isolation, increased electricity bills, a loss of work-life balance, and cyber security concerns.</p>.<p><strong>Implementation</strong></p>.<p>Remote work can be effective for employees and businesses. However, its implementation should be proper. Nevertheless, remote work is not suitable for every employee or every business. Some work requires physical presence. So, to get optimum productivity, organisations and businesses can choose a mixed approach. Employees may be asked to work in the office and from home on specific days. Offices may ask employees to come in on two days in a work week.</p>.<p>Currently, a growing population of people have expressed their desire of wanting to work remotely. The biggest advantage of the mixed approach is that businesses can reduce their expenses in operating offices, maintenance, power, sanitation, and other expenses associated with offices. </p>