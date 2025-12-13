Menu
Special package to be provided for 3 districts once affected by Naxal violence, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

The chief minister criticized past Congress governments for failing to formulate a concrete strategy against Naxalism, which he said first surfaced in Madhya Pradesh in 1990.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 15:23 IST
Published 13 December 2025, 15:23 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshNaxalMohan Yadav

