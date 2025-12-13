Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala civic polls results: Boost for UDF, setback for LDF, Lotus blooms in state capital

Tharoor said he campaigned for a change from 45 years of the LDF "misrule", but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 15:27 IST
India NewsKeralaLDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us