Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zelenskiy says five Ukrainians released by Belarus in US-brokered deal

Zelenskiy said he had told his intelligence services to prioritise agreeing on a new release of Ukrainian POWs held by Russia before the new year.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 15:27 IST
World newsVolodymyr Zelenskiy

Follow us on :

Follow Us