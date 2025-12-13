<p>Five Ukrainians were among the prisoners released by Belarus in a US brokered deal on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, expressing gratitude to Washington for aiding their release.</p><p>"Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence services, about a hundred people, including five Ukrainians, are now being released," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.</p>.Ukraine's fight is the world's, Zelensky tells UN Assembly.<p>"We are assisting our American partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the appropriate assistance."</p><p>Zelenskiy said he had told his intelligence services to prioritise agreeing on a new release of Ukrainian POWs held by Russia before the new year.</p><p>Russia and Ukraine have conducted regular prisoner swaps since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. </p>