Jobs elude techies: 'IITs need to adapt to shifts in industry'

What is your assessment about placements of students passing out from top engineering institutions, especially the IITs, this year?

As of April end, around 33% of students of the IIT Bombay and 40% of the IIT Delhi have not got any placement. The IIT Delhi has about 1,840 students, while the IIT Bombay has about 1,975 students. If you look at the other IITs, around half have not been placed. This is the placement scenario of April when the academic year was almost coming to its end. The average salary offered is significantly down. Several students have been offered even less than Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Why is the placement situation in the premier tech schools not very impressive this year?

There are multiple factors. The bulk of the hiring from the IITs used to be done by the MNCs. However, most of the MNCs are going through severe macroeconomic challenges due to geo-political uncertainties with wars in different parts of the world. Uncertainties in the global economy have impacted hiring. There was indiscriminate over-hiring during the pandemic. In the IT and the IT services sector, more than 5 lakh people have lost jobs since 2022 globally. In India, last year alone, the headcount in the IT sector was reduced by over 70,000. This number is based on the annual reports of just four big firms – TCS, Infosys, HCL, and Wipro.