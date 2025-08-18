Case against man for sharing objectionable pic of dog on social media on Janmashtami

<p>Indore: Police have registered a case against a man in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by sharing an objectionable picture of a dog on social media on Janmashtami, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>According to a complaint received by the police, on the day of Janmashtami, a person named Krishnakant Menaria shared a picture on the status of his social media account in which "a dog was shown in the form of Lord Krishna," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Menaria under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.</p>.<p>The matter was being investigated, he added. </p>