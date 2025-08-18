Menu
Case against man for sharing objectionable pic of dog on social media on Janmashtami

A person named Krishnakant Menaria shared a picture on the status of his social media account in which a dog was shown in the form of Lord Krishna.
Published 18 August 2025, 11:55 IST
