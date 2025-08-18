Karnataka: 4-year-old girl dies of rabies after dog attack

<p>Davanagere: A four-year-old girl, who was bitten by a stray dog and had been battling for life in the hospital for four months, breathed her last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday night.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Khadira Banu (4) of Shastri lay-out in the city. The girl died after developing rabies due to a dog bite.</p><p>A stray dog had attacked the girl when she was playing in front of her house. It had bitten and injured several parts of her body, including her face. </p>