Karnataka: 4-year-old girl dies of rabies after dog attack

A stray dog had attacked the girl when she was playing in front of her house. It had bitten and injured several parts of her body, including her face.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 11:48 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 11:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDog Attackrabies

