<p>The New Year brings hope, and this hope matters a lot for job seekers. In this age of automation and cost-cutting, jobs are dwindling, and competition for decent roles will be tougher.</p>.<p>Beyond typical administrative and similar roles, the job market is shifting toward skills-first hiring, where traditional degrees carry less weight. However, it shouldn’t be construed that degrees are going to lose value. A degree has to be supported by skills.</p>.<p>India’s Information Technology (IT) services market is estimated at USD 283 billion and is projected to grow significantly in 2026. According to a report by research and consulting firm Gartner, overall IT spending in 2026 is projected to grow 10.6%, up from 8.7% in 2025.</p>.<p>Within IT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the dominant theme and will remain so. AI applications are becoming more sophisticated, and their scope of use is expanding. Demand for generic AI skills is already strong, but this year, more roles in niche AI domains will be created. These include the development of AI-optimised infrastructure (network fabric, servers, compute capacity), AI-enabled CRM, and related capabilities. Indian start-ups are making good strides in AI. Many foreign AI firms have entered India and have been scouting for talent with higher incentives. Remote AI roles are also available. Focusing on inclusive and ethical AI will bring new opportunities for those who care.</p>.<p>The trend of firms steadily moving away from legacy systems to cloud-based platforms is now well-established. This year, we’ll see significant investment in cloud infrastructure and technology. This is a potential area where more jobs will be created this year.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>GCCs and jobs: </strong></span>When we discuss job opportunities in areas such as AI and cloud computing, we should mention Global Capacity Centres (GCCs), which are experiencing significant growth in India. Presently, about 1800 GCCs are operating in India. Bengaluru is the biggest GCC hub in India, commanding 30% share. GCCs comprise teams that run technology, data, product development, and other core business functions for multinational companies.</p>.<p>GCCs currently support 10.4 million jobs, directly and indirectly. Nearly one-third of GCC deals involve software platforms and high-tech. Others are engaged in automotives, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, FMCG, banking, insurance and media and entertainment. GCCs added more than 4 lakh jobs in 2025. This number may only increase in 2026. Jobseekers with the requisite skills and ready to relocate to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune may consider joining GCC bandwagon.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Manufacturing and clean energy:</strong> </span>India’s manufacturing environment is entering a new phase, with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. You’ll be finding more electric vehicles on our roads these days. Demand for EVs is persistent, indicating an expansion of their production base and the need for battery and charging infrastructure engineers, R & D scientists, designers, and quality control professionals.</p>.<p>Capacity expansion in clean energy will mark 2026. The imperative for clean, renewable, and green energy solutions will create new job opportunities in solar, wind, and hydrogen. Environmental scientists and engineers are sought by a range of firms, including power companies, chemical and vehicle manufacturers, and pollution control boards. Many government departments and public sector companies (NTPC, NHAI, NABARD are included among these) are looking for environmental experts - generalists as well as those specialised in carbon footprint analysis, ESG, recycling and sustainability.</p>.<p>Young students, based on their aptitude, may consider pursuing higher studies in environmental or climate science to secure future job opportunities in these fields.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Finance-related jobs: </strong></span>As the economy grows, the world of finance and investment also expands. The hiring spree in banking must be sustained to meet HR requirements. As banking has gone digital, this space will also require techies from various disciplines. Recent advertisements by the Reserve Bank of India and a few public sector banks are indicative of the trend. The Fintech revolution in our country has been with us for half a decade. Several existing Fintech companies are expanding their operations, and many new ones are likely to enter the market. Thus, this sector will create many more job opportunities.</p>.<p>Under the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, 100% FDI is now permitted in India’s insurance sector. So, under BFSI, Insurance will also have new manpower requirements. All sub-sectors within BFSI require risk management professionals. People from finance and information technology backgrounds are considered for risk management roles. At the senior level, we’ll continue to see vacancies for Chief Risk Officers.</p>.<p>Data science and analytics will see significant demand for roles such as data architect, data engineer, machine learning expert, and others. Under Analytics, branches such as HR Analytics and Marketing Analytics are available.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Healthcare: </strong> </span>The healthcare and Life Sciences sectors have benefited from the pandemic. Even otherwise, the industry is vibrant with new investments and demand from various quarters. Increased demand for doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and mental health experts is imminent.</p>.<p>India needs more pilots and other aviation staff. How the primary requirement for pilots will be met remains unclear. Cabin crew jobs can be explored by young people with modest qualifications.</p>.<p>E-commerce, retail, and Supply Chain management have added value to the economy by creating many jobs. These sectors have managerial, technical and non-technical roles. We expect higher demand for gig workers. Additionally, more people will be needed for digital and social media marketing. </p>.<p>Cybercrime is on the rise, and firms are becoming more aware of cyber risks. Junior, middle, and senior-level cybersecurity professionals will see increased demand. Flexible staffing models, which don’t necessarily mean work-from-home models, are already in vogue. In 2026, adoption of these will increase.</p>