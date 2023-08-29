Making ‘soft’ life work for you

Two years ago, Vinitha decided to leave her 20-year-long career, much to the chagrin of her family. The big fat pay cheque enabling her to enjoy a decent lifestyle is now just a shadow of what it used to be. She is now a content writer and blogger, barely earning anything. But she is happy because she enjoys freedom for the first time in her life, spending her mornings amidst music, watching the birds from the balcony and learning to cook new dishes. Her mental and physical health has improved, and she has made many new friends in her hobby class. She works after her family members leave for work and is done before noon for a siesta.
Of late, the concept of living a “soft” life has gained immense popularity. The term refers to a lifestyle prioritising comfort and convenience over challenge/conflict and struggle. While some see this as an unconstructive trend, there certainly are several benefits to living a ‘soft’ life.
With the rise of the gig economy, with platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, Lyft, and TaskRabbit, it has become easier to earn a living without the traditional constraints of a 9-5 job. For many people with the right skills, this means more control over their time and a greater flexibility to balance work with their lives.
Many tasks that were once considered essential parts of daily life are outsourced today. Services like Helpchat, Russsh, Haptik, etc., take care of all your daily tasks and errands. Apps like TaskRabbit and Thumbtack allow people to hire others to do everything from cleaning homes to assembling furniture. While some may argue that these services are making us lazier, they also enable us to free our time and mental energy for other pursuits.
Another aspect is the increased focus on self-care and wellness. From meditation health and diet apps to luxury spas, there is a growing market for products and services that promise to help us relax and recharge. While this is seen as indulgent, evidence shows that prioritising and caring for physical and mental health can significantly benefit our overall well-being and productivity.
The flop side
This trend also has some downside. The most obvious is the tendency to get complacent and lack of ambition. When prioritising comfort and convenience, we may be less inclined to take up new challenges or push ourselves outside our comfort zones to go out and accomplish something. We may also be more likely to avoid difficult conversations or situations, opting for the path of least resistance. This may sound like a utopia to some, but few others believe it takes away the charm of a happening life, which is exactly what many yearn for.
There is also an inherent potential for isolation and disconnection. When we outsource tasks or rely on technology to connect with others, we may miss out on the benefits of face-to-face interaction. Imagine never meeting your co-workers, working for someone you may never see, or not having to look forward to those company meetings, community connect, reviews, targets and accomplishments.
We may also be less likely to experience the satisfaction of overcoming challenges and achieving our goals through hard work and perseverance.
Striking a balance
Being balanced is important in order to stay grounded and adaptable. This is easy if you can practise some basics.
Spend your time and energy wisely: While staying at home and working from your comfort zone is tempting, it’s important to recognise that some challenges are necessary for growth and development. Make a conscious effort to push yourself outside of your comfort zone occasionally by taking on a new project at work or trying a new hobby. All of this can be achieved without leaving your regular job or profession.
Look out for opportunities for face-to-face interaction: While technology has made it easier than ever to connect with others, there is no substitute for in-person interaction. Make time for social events and activities that allow you to connect with others on a deeper level. Without social interaction, one can feel disconnected and lonely over time, leading to more problems.
Prioritise self-care in a way that supports your goals and values: There is nothing wrong with indulging yourself in a little pampering now and then, but it’s important to recognise that self-care goes beyond bubble baths, lazy days and massages. Make sure you are taking care of your physical and mental health in a way that supports your long-term goals and values.
Accept that there is value in struggle and challenge: While it’s easy to fall into the trap of always seeking out the easiest, least combative path, it’s important to recognise that struggle and challenge are necessary for growth and development. Make a conscious effort to embrace challenges and learn from them rather than avoiding them altogether.
(The author is a Belagavi-based counsellor.)