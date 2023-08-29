Making ‘soft’ life work for you

This trend also has some downside. The most obvious is the tendency to get complacent and lack of ambition. When prioritising comfort and convenience, we may be less inclined to take up new challenges or push ourselves outside our comfort zones to go out and accomplish something. We may also be more likely to avoid difficult conversations or situations, opting for the path of least resistance. This may sound like a utopia to some, but few others believe it takes away the charm of a happening life, which is exactly what many yearn for.