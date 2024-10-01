Preparation, the only key to ace interviews

<p>Interviews are decisive events during a job search or career change. They provide a chance to highlight your skills, experience, and personality. Planning, preparing, and facing interviews with self-confidence is important to maximise your chances of winning an interview and clinching your dream job.</p>.<p>Researching online and internalising the company’s mission, values, and culture is essential. Visit their website, read their recent press releases, and follow their social media handles. Completely digest the job description and question whether you are a good fit for the role. Whether your skills and experiences align with the role? </p>.<p>If yes, then brush up on all that you have learned at the university and be prepared to answer technical questions that are usually hypothetical. For example, a question asking you to generate some code for a task or use case, a question about selling a product to a prospective customer, a question asking you to produce ideas for a piece of marketing collateral, etc. Here are some tips:</p>.Getting ready for global digital jobs.<p><strong>The ‘Me’ talk: </strong>Most interviews usually begin with: “Tell us something about yourself?” </p>.<p>How do you answer this ominous question? List a few things concerning you as a person — what you like, enjoy, desire, respect, dislike, avoid, etc. This requires reflection. Those 20 minutes you spend in introspection and noting down on paper can probably change your life. Next, practice in front of the mirror. Say the things you would say to the interviewer aloud. Then, practice repeatedly till you get it right.</p>.<p>You can share many things about yourself, including your education, training, goals, aspirations, strengths, wins, life lessons, values, family background, hobbies, and unique qualities. In this section, you could also state plainly and very briefly why you are the best fit for the role based on your personality.</p>.<p><strong>Cultural fit:</strong> During the interview, show that you align with the company’s values and cultural DNA. Cite examples of how you have fared well in similar teams with similar KRAs. Show that your personal values match those of the company. Remember, the first impression is often the last. Prepare for the interview by producing questions independently and rehearsing answers to the commonly asked questions (FAQ). </p>.<p><strong>Appear enthusiastic:</strong> Let your enthusiasm show. Show them that you bring a lot of energy to your work. Your body language must display your eagerness to join the team and enjoy work for work’s sake, not just for the salary that the employer promises you. Maintain a positive attitude throughout the interview. Confidence is key, but avoid coming across as arrogant. Be honest about your experiences and focus on what you can bring to the company.</p>.<p><strong>What is in it for me?:</strong> Remember that you are interviewing the company too. Ask questions to learn more about the job and the company. The answers you get must pertain to the most important information you need: “What is in it for me?” This will help you figure out if it's a good fit for you. </p>.<p>You could ask the panel questions like: “Can you describe the team I would be working with?” “What are the biggest challenges facing the department right now?” “How do you measure success in this role?” Make sure that your questions are insightful and do not irritate the interviewer.</p>.<p>Finally, do not hesitate to ask for better compensation than the company offers if you feel you deserve it. However, interviewers tend to develop a bad impression of candidates who talk too much about money during an interview, especially in the first meeting. You must come across as someone who wishes to contribute to the company's growth and grow with it rather than one motivated by the pay package alone. </p>.<p>Good luck to you! By following these strategies, you’ll be well-prepared to make a strong impression and increase your chances of success. Remember, every interview is a learning experience, so take the time to reflect on each one and continuously improve your approach.</p>