<p>Bengaluru: The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission formed to inquire into the deaths at the Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage in 2021, submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.</p>.<p>The report was submitted to the chief minister in the presence of his legal advisor A S Ponnanna and his Political Secretary, Naseer Ahmed.</p>.<p><strong>24 people died</strong></p>.<p>During the Covid second wave, 24 people died due to an oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar district hospital.</p>.<p>At the time, the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government was in power in the state. While Dr K Sudhakar was the Health Minister, S Suresh Kumar was the district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar.</p>.<p><strong>Lapses in govt depts</strong></p>.<p>Following a government notification on August 25, 2023, the Cunha Commission was set up to look into alleged lapses by the health, medical education and other government departments during the Covid pandemic in connection with procurement and distribution of medicines and equipment between March 2020 and December 2022.</p>