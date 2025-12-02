<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for breakfast on Tuesday, in yet another move to project unity between the two amid their leadership tussle. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah had invited Shivakumar for breakfast last Saturday, following an instruction from the Congress high command, which was worried about their tussle going out of hand. </p>.<p>“Me and the CM continue to work together as a team. I have invited the honourable CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka,” Shivakumar said on Monday. </p>.'They are not just political breakfasts': Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar discuss all issues.<p>After Saturday’s breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah said, “There won’t be any confusion” between him and Shivakumar.</p>.<p>However, there was no solution forthcoming as Siddaramaiah did not provide clarity on his continuation. He maintained that the party high command would decide on the leadership issue. </p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar had invited him for breakfast on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“I haven’t received any call till now, other than what he said that day. If invited, I will go. I think he will invite me,” the CM said. </p>.<p>Asked about inviting Siddaramaiah over for breakfast, Shivakumar said earlier, “It’s a matter related to me and the CM, we both are working like brothers. We met under your (media) pressure (on Saturday). There was no need for it. You’re alleging groupism, but there are no groups. You are creating groups - DK group, Siddaramaiah group and others”.</p>.<p>Shivakumar maintained that he had all 140 Congress MLAs with him.</p>.<p>“When we take birth or die, we are alone. When it comes to the party, we will take everyone together. There is no need for anyone to worry,” he said.</p>