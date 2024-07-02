Quantifying the impact of diversity measures

Initiatives like providing decent accommodation for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), offering gender-neutral washrooms, and prioritising the hiring of women, transgenders and others in recruitment drives are important steps toward fostering DEI. Yet, they may not encompass the entirety of what true inclusion entails. True inclusion involves creating an environment where individuals from all backgrounds feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents and provide psychological safety to all individuals. Inclusive policies and practices address systemic barriers and promote equal opportunities for all.