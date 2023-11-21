The allure of a jewellery design career

Jewellery designing is a most sought-after career with plenty of exciting opportunities. Earlier, only goldsmiths designed jewellery. But today, designers design exquisite pieces of jewellery for the masses and create personalised designs for clients.
A jewellery designer must be original and innovative. One must know techniques like engraving, creating alloys, moulds, casts, setting stones, polishing, geometric and floral designs and enamelling.
“A jewellery designer must be adept in thinking out of the box, have an eye for detail, possess the vision to identify trends and understand the commercial viability and production-friendly aspects. Besides creativity, one must also have business acumen. Drawing and drafting methods are popular in jewellery design, but computer-aided design is a rising trend. Knowing computer-based designing is an added advantage as it helps one get more specific with the design detailing. Staying up-to-date with emerging ideas and global fashion trends helps,” says Jayshree Tupe, a merchandiser and product development head at a jewellery company who also taught design.
“With masterful craftsmanship, they transform these materials into extraordinary pieces that exude elegance and allure. Their work involves conceptualising unique designs, considering aesthetics, symmetry, balance, and wearability. A designer must balance creativity and precision,” says Archana Aggarwal, a jewellery designer.
Get the required knowledge
A professional jewellery designing course equips one with knowledge of different kinds of stones, colour schemes in jewellery, enamelling and stone setting design themes, framing, pieces, costume jewellery, costing, etc.
Many institutes offer design courses at diploma and certificate levels and degrees in Jewellery design. To name a few of the institutes such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Gemmological Institute), IIJ (Indian Institute of Jewellery), GII (Gemmological Institute of India (GIA) and Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University (SNDT). To enter this field, aspiring designers can pursue specialised courses. These educational programmes provide a comprehensive foundation and knowledge of design principles, manufacturing skills, gemmology, metalwork, and other essential techniques.
Designers create stunning designs with precious stones and metals like gold, platinum, diamonds, and silver. Stylish jewellery pieces can be designed from pearls, beads, wood, shells, fresh flowers, paper etc., depending on the designer’s interests and skills.
Career opportunities
Once equipped with the necessary skills, gain experience through internships, apprenticeships and entry-level positions. This is essential to hone your skills. Dedicate time to nurture your artistic flair and develop proficiency in jewellery-making techniques. Grow to become design head and product development and work with local and international brands.
While not everyone starts their brand, designers can explore various positions. Joining a design studio allows designers to collaborate with like-minded individuals, contributing their creative expertise to developing exclusive collections and brand-specific designs.
Jewellery manufacturers often employ designers to create innovative designs and prototypes for mass production. Jewellery retailers also use in-house designers who can cater to the unique tastes of their discerning clientele. Designers in such roles create bespoke pieces that reflect individual styles. One can work as a jewellery merchandiser to guide retailers regarding ordering pieces, predicting sales, tracking inventory, etc.
Jewellery is no longer an investment in India but is worn for fashion and style. It is an integral part of the culture during celebrations and is passed on from generation to generation. A designer must be able to custom design exclusive pieces as per the occasion, client’s choices and the retail mass market.
Create a diverse portfolio that showcases your unique design aesthetic, technical prowess, and versatility. Develop connections with fellow designers, manufacturers, and retailers. The jewellery industry is constantly evolving with new trends and techniques. Keep expanding your knowledge through workshops, courses, and industry events.
“Collaborate on projects and seek mentorship opportunities to grow and enhance your skills. Stay abreast of fashion trends, style statements, and evolving preferences. Understand the significance of occasions and how jewellery can complement and enhance personal style. The journey of a jewellery designer may have challenges, but perseverance and determination will take a designer a long way,” says Aggarwal.