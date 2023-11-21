The allure of a jewellery design career

“A jewellery designer must be adept in thinking out of the box, have an eye for detail, possess the vision to identify trends and understand the commercial viability and production-friendly aspects. Besides creativity, one must also have business acumen. Drawing and drafting methods are popular in jewellery design, but computer-aided design is a rising trend. Knowing computer-based designing is an added advantage as it helps one get more specific with the design detailing. Staying up-to-date with emerging ideas and global fashion trends helps,” says Jayshree Tupe, a merchandiser and product development head at a jewellery company who also taught design.