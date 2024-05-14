Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Went to support my friend: Allu Arjun after being booked for alleged election code violation

On Saturday, the Pushpa star waved to a large crowd from a balcony with the YSRCP candidate and also posted a message on X in his favour. The Andhra Pradesh Police booked a case against the Pushpa: The Rise star on Saturday under IPC Section 188 the same day.