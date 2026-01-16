<p>Bengaluru: Investment proposals worth Rs 4.71 lakh crore have been realised by the end of December out of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore commitments secured at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) held in February 2025, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Sharing a progress card of the investments received and cleared in Karnataka, ahead of his departure for Davos in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 19 to 23, Patil said 46 per cent of the investment agreements (MoUs) signed at the GIM have already translated into actual investments.</p>.Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses Eknath Shinde of making money through illegal businesses.<p>Of the Rs 5.66 lakh crore investment commitments in the manufacturing sector, Rs 3.22 lakh crore has materialised. Similarly, in the renewable energy sector, Rs 1.41 lakh crore has flowed in against commitments of Rs 4.25 lakh crore, while the infrastructure sector has recorded actual investments of Rs 8,500 crore against commitments of Rs 45,000 crore. This represents a success rate of 58 per cent, 33 per cent, and 19 per cent, respectively, he said.</p>.<p>“We have not stopped at the MoU stage alone,” the minister said. Once investment proposals are submitted, processes such as application handling, land allotment, statutory clearances and approvals are being facilitated through a fully-digital, single-window system. Under this mechanism, more than 150 services across over 30 departments have been integrated. As a result, sectors such as manufacturing, ESDM, semiconductors and food processing are witnessing a steady flow of investments, he explained.</p>.<p>Over the past year, investment proposals in the state have been materialised at a faster pace, reflecting the creation of a more industry-friendly ecosystem than earlier, he said. Nearly 50 per cent of all investment proposals and about 60 per cent of proposals in the manufacturing sector have been submitted through 'Karnataka Udyog Mitra'. These outcomes reflect the success of the state’s structured industrial policy and reform-oriented initiatives. “We are ensuring that no project remains confined to the MoU stage, but is taken to its logical conclusion,” Patil said.</p>