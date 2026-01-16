<p>Notwithstanding his position in the Union Cabinet, H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday made it clear that he had no intentions of keeping himself away from politics in Karnataka. </p>.<p>Kumaraswamy, who is the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, said that it was for the people to decide as to whether he should remain in state or central politics. “If the will of the people is for me to return to the state, I will do so,” the Union Minister told journalists in Bengaluru. </p>.Will remain active in Karnataka politics, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.<p>Queried about the possibility of being the NDA’s Chief Ministerial face for the 2028 Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy said, “I will abide by whichever position the people bestow on me. It’s not in my hands. Our aim is to bring the NDA to power. We are part of the NDA. There should be no confusion within the alliance.”</p>.<p>Clearing any misconceptions about his role in state politics, the Union Minister added, “Those thinking that I am keeping away from state politics are wrong. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me two portfolios, and I have my hands full managing them. I will decide to return to state politics when necessary.”</p>.<p>Urging government officials to keep their consciences clean, Kumaraswamy said that pressure from elected representatives must not influence their actions. “There are reports of officials involved in irregularities. If officials indulge in illegal activities to get the posting of their choice or for promotions, they will have to face the consequences. Officials must work with a clear conscience and within the framework of government regulations,” he added.</p>